Man allegedly fled SWAT situation after domestic violence incident; Shaker Heights police searching for him

Shaker Heights Police is currently searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a SWAT situation on Monday morning after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Westbury Road after a 30-year-old woman called and said the 32-year-old father of her children had punched her in the face multiple times, police said.

Police learned the man, Devonte J. Nunnery, has several arrest warrants out for violent offenses, a history of violence against the victim and possible weapons in the residence, police said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with visible facial injuries. Police said they then locked down the area surrounding the home, summoned their SWAT team and obtained a search warrant for the home.

Several hours later, when the victim was released from the hospital, multiple unanswered calls went to Nunnery. Officers attempted to establish contact with him before entering the home. However, Nunnery was not found in the home and remains at large, police said.

Nunnery is described as being 5 feet 10 inches with black hair worn in braids and brown eyes, police said. His last known address is in the 1100 block of Notre Dame Avenue in Cleveland.

He is wanted for family offenses in both Shaker Heights and Cleveland, police said. He also has a contempt of court warrant for the Lakewood Municipal Court.