Man carjacked at gunpoint in Cleveland; robbers abscond with stolen pickup truck

A 27-year-old man in Cleveland was carjacked Wednesday by two men who attacked him and stole his 2019 Dodge Ram.

It happened in the 800 block of Huron Road in Downtown.

Police say the assailants assaulted the man in the head. After taking his truck, the robbers drove off, heading west on Interstate 90.

No further information has been released.

