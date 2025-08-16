Man dead after vehicle found in Lake Erie, Cleveland Fire says

A man is dead after the Cleveland Division of Fire found a vehicle in Lake Erie early Saturday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., Cleveland Fire said it responded to the East 9th Street Pier and located a vehicle with its tail lights on, submerged in the water about 100 feet offshore.

Divers swam to the vehicle and pulled the man out, and CPR was performed, Cleveland Fire said. The man was brought to dry land and pronounced dead on the scene.

A second dive was performed to locate other possible victims, but the vehicle was clear, Cleveland Fire said.

The circumstances surrounding the vehicle in the water are unknown at this time, and we are working to learn more.