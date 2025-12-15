Man fatally shot at Puritas RTA station

CLEVELAND — RTA is investigating a homicide after one person was shot and killed at the Puritas station on the city's West Side Sunday evening.

It happened at 7:30 Sunday night.

Cleveland EMS confirmed to News 5 that a man was fatally shot. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner later identified the man as Benjamin McComas, 27.

Cleveland EMS said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RTA didn't provide any details regarding a suspect.

The shooting comes just days after 17-year-old Jazmir Peak was stabbed during a fight at the Red Line Superior rapid station in East Cleveland.

WATCH:

Fatal stabbing at RTA Rapid Station in East Cleveland

RELATED: Fatal stabbing at RTA Rapid Station in East Cleveland

A 56-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Cuyahoga County jail in connection with the stabbing.

No further information was released regarding the shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more information.