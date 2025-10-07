Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man in custody after 5-hour standoff in East Cleveland

East Cleveland Terrace Tower SWAT.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
East Cleveland Terrace Tower SWAT.jpg
Posted

A man is in custody after a five-hour standoff with East Cleveland Police on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a felonious assault call at an apartment complex on Terrace Road, and police said they were able to contain the man in his apartment.

Police said there was a call about shots being fired in the building, but no one was injured.

The man came out of the apartment on his own and was taken into custody, police said.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

The incident is still under investigation.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.