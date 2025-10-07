Man in custody after 5-hour standoff in East Cleveland

A man is in custody after a five-hour standoff with East Cleveland Police on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a felonious assault call at an apartment complex on Terrace Road, and police said they were able to contain the man in his apartment.

Police said there was a call about shots being fired in the building, but no one was injured.

The man came out of the apartment on his own and was taken into custody, police said.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

The incident is still under investigation.