Man killed in Mayfield Heights shooting

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH — One person is dead after a shooting in Mayfield Heights.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday in the plaza where Piada Italian Street Food is located.

That's on Mayfield Road near Washington Boulevard.

Police say officers located a man in the parking lot who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police took three adults into custody at the scene.

Police say the shooting occurred outside of the business.

Anyone with information regarding

this incident is asked to contact the Mayfield Heights Detective Bureau at 440-442-2323.

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