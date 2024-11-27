Man living at house where 2 rappers were shot arrested for criminal trespass

Two days after two rappers were shot and killed outside of a mansion pool party in Shaker Heights, the man prosecutors say was living at the house was arrested on a criminal trespassing charge.

The 39-year-old Solon man was arrested at the house in the 17000 Block of Shaker Boulevard Tuesday and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. Court documents say a 29-year-old woman was also living at the house during the party days later when police returned to make the arrest.

A search warrant of the property revealed those individuals had been staying at the home and utilizing two bedrooms inside, as well as the garage, to store their vehicles.

Shaker Heights Prosecutor C. Randolph Keller tells the News 5 Investigators, "The man and a woman did not have a lease."

Court records state that the man "made unsolicited comments to officers on scene that he was going to be leaving the property" sometime in the next week due to being "evicted." However, according to court records, the homeowner had no idea who either person was.

The man accused of criminal trespassing was given a personal recognizance bond with orders not to return to the home. He is due back in court Dec. 3.

Just days before the shooting, the LLC that owns the home filed eviction paperwork to remove the tenant and anyone subleasing the home, citing unpaid rent and numerous calls to police.

Court records show that while trying to get a hold of the renter, the homeowner learned from the Shaker Heights Police Department as well as friends and neighbors that there "appeared to be illegal activity going on" at the property during the overnight hours.

According to eviction records, officers responded to the home at least 13 times in the last two months. There were reports of drug use, excessive noise and violent confrontations.

House where 2 rappers were fatally shot had recent history of problems

RELATED: House where 2 rappers were fatally shot had recent history of problems

On the day eviction papers were filed with the court, a different man's name was on the lease. That person spoke with authorities, saying he never signed anything or agreed to rent the home and "believes this was a forgery."

On Nov. 24, just days later, 24-year-old Nisiah Sanders — known as Nahzzy — and 30-year-old Myron Rainey — known as "Press PlayMJ — were fatally shot at a party at the home. Nobody has been charged in the case. Police say there is no evidence a third party was involved in the shooting.

Police identify 2 rappers killed at Shaker Heights party over the weekend

RELATED: Police identify 2 rappers killed at Shaker Heights party over the weekend