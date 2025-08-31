Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man rescued after being in Tuscarawas River overnight

A man was rescued from the Tuscarawas River Sunday morning after he had been in the water overnight, according to the Canal Fulton - Lawrence Township Fire Department.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the department was dispatched to the 100 block of W. Market Street, when a couple walking along the Towpath Trail spotted the man in the water, the department said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters and EMS arrived on scene and located the man within five minutes, the department said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and the department said that with overnight temperatures in the 50s, extended exposure to the water created a risk of hypothermia.

