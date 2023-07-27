Man rescued after falling down 75-foot ravine in Richmond Heights

The Richmond Heights Fire Department and members of the Heights-Hillcrest Technical Rescue Team were called out Tuesday after a man fell down a 75-foot embankment into a ravine.

It happened around in just before 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Bridgeport Trail.

Authorities said that when crews arrived on the scene, they made contact with the man, who was alert and conscious.

Due to the steep embankment, the technical rescue team was called out. Once down at the man, rescuers were able to help him walk back up.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation to determine if he was injured in the fall.

