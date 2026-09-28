Man shot and killed outside his Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Akron early Monday morning.

Police say the victim was sitting in his car outside his home in the 1000 block of Ray Street when an unknown suspect shot him multiple times just after 2 a.m.

Medics rushed the victim to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he died from his injuries about 30 minutes later.

Akron Police and the Summit County Medical Examiner are investigating the homicide. Authorities are still searching for the shooter.

The Medical Examiner will release the victim's name once he is positively identified. An autopsy is also planned.