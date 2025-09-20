Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot, killed in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood

Crime scene at the 3600 block of East 59th Street.
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the 3600 block of East 59th Street for a man who was shot.

Upon arrival, EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cleveland Police Investigative Unit was at the location speaking to residents and blocking off the area, according to News 5 crews who were present.

It is unknown what caused the shooting at this time.

News 5 is working to learn more information.

