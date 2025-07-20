Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man struck, killed by OSHP cruiser on I-71

oshp 1.jpg
News 5
oshp 1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A 27-year-old man is dead after an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser struck him on I-71 in Medina County early Sunday morning, OSHP said.

Around 4:45 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a man walking in the roadway on I-71 northbound, OSHP said. About 15 minutes later, the man was struck by a marked OSHP cruiser on the highway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. No additional injuries were reported.

OSHP asks motorists to avoid I-71 northbound in the area between State Route 83 and the Interstate 76 interchange. I-71 southbound remains open.

The crash remains under investigation, and more information is forthcoming, OSHP said.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.