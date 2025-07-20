Man struck, killed by OSHP cruiser on I-71

A 27-year-old man is dead after an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser struck him on I-71 in Medina County early Sunday morning, OSHP said.

Around 4:45 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a man walking in the roadway on I-71 northbound, OSHP said. About 15 minutes later, the man was struck by a marked OSHP cruiser on the highway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. No additional injuries were reported.

OSHP asks motorists to avoid I-71 northbound in the area between State Route 83 and the Interstate 76 interchange. I-71 southbound remains open.

The crash remains under investigation, and more information is forthcoming, OSHP said.