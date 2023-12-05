Man who robbed Broadway Pizza while out on bond for another robbery pleads guilty

A 37-year-old man who robbed a pizza shop and assaulted a clerk earlier this summer has pleaded guilty to several charges, including aggravated robbery and felonious assault Monday.

On June 15, Terrance Trawick robbed Broadway Pizza in the 5600 block of Broadway Avenue. During the robbery, he pulled a gun on a store clerk, demanded money and then struck her multiple times, police said.

Court records show Trawick was out on the streets when that robbery occurred after paying the court $200, which was 10% of a $2,000 bond for a previous robbery that happened Aug. 17, 2022, in Slavic Village.

According to police, in August, Trawick was arrested after the U.S. Marshals found him hiding under a bed in a home in the 3200 block of East 55th Street, about a mile away from the pizza shop.

After originally pleading not guilty, Trawick retracted his not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery with firearm specification, a first-degree felony, one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, three counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.