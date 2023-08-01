U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for robbing pizza joint while out on bond for another robbery

A 37-year-old man sought by Cleveland Police for allegedly robbing a pizza shop and assaulting a clerk earlier this summer was arrested Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals, who found him hiding out in a house on the city's East Side.

According to authorities, Terrance Trawick was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, Cleveland Division of Police and the Valley View Police Department for robbery and drug charges as well as a supervised release violation.

The pizza shop robbery happened on June 15 in the 5600 block of Broadway Avenue. During the robbery, Trawick allegedly pulled a gun on a store clerk, demanded money and then struck her multiple times.

Court records show Trawick was out on the streets when that robbery occurred after paying the court $200, which was 10% of a $2,000 bond for a previous robbery that happened Aug. 17, 2022, in Slavic Village.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force found Trawick hiding under a bed in a home in the 3200 block of East 55th Street, about a mile away from the pizza shop and arrested him Tuesday morning.

“The men and women of our fugitive task force worked tirelessly over the past month, tracking down this violent fugitive. Today, his run from the law ended after our task force found him hiding under a bed,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

