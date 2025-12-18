Mansfield families push for DOJ investigation into local law enforcement

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield families are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division to launch a “pattern-or-practice” investigation into their local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors' offices.

Families who have lost loved ones to murder are claiming there is a pattern of neglect, incompetence, and possible civil rights violations affecting multiple families across Richland County.

The petition was created by Michelle Isaac, whom we first introduced you to back in November 2024. Isaac’s nephew, Trentin Isaac, was found dead on Nov. 15, 2024, more than 80 miles away from his Mansfield home in Harrison County. Mansfield Police say it is a complicated case because it involves two counties. However, they do have people of interest and say prosecutors in both counties are working on figuring out possible charges.

Over the last year, Michelle Isaac has been pushing for justice by hosting rallies across the city of Mansfield, not only for her nephew but for multiple victims’ families.

“There are over 20 other families that I know personally that... didn't get any compassion. They were told they call too much, 'We can't tell you anything until the case is closed,' others have not heard any updates in over three years, and many of them just feel left in the dark,” said Isaac.

Isaac said she wants the DOJ to see if Richland County needs help with its murder cases.

“I feel that the best solution is for them to come in and see what's going on and see does Richland County need help, an extra set of hands, look over old cases, make sure the evidence is being handled properly and making sure they are communicating with the victim's families,” said Isaac.

I reached out to Mansfield Police Chief Jason Bammann for a response to the petition. This was his response:

“Although I appreciate the opportunity to respond, I do not feel that a response is necessary. My detectives work very hard on each case, and they remain in contact with the families of the victims. I have never been in their shoes, and I cannot imagine how they must feel. However, I can assure you that our detectives are working diligently to bring justice to these families and their loved ones,” Bammann said.

I also reached out to Richland County Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher, and she said, “I empathize with the grieving families and understand their desire and demand for fast resolutions. Law enforcement continues to work diligently on each one of these cases. But resolution of these matters is dependent upon admissible evidence; this can include forensic evidence and/or evidence by way of witnesses; additionally, each investigation is unique both by way of circumstances and challenges. Due to the individual circumstances, some cases can be “solved”, and proceeded upon by way of charges, sooner than others. Conversely, some have very limited evidence, thereby resulting in lengthy investigations dependent upon evidentiary “breaks” to become available. Regardless, these cases continue to be investigated by law enforcement. I implore people to come forward and speak to law enforcement if they think they have information or knowledge on these matters; this may be the break these grieving families need.

"A rushed investigation does not benefit anyone-victims, suspects, or the community. In fact, rushing to judgments often result in injustices such as wrongful convictions. My office will continue to pursue justice for each victim, but we can only ethically proceed upon sufficient objective admissible evidence."

The petition already has 196 signatures.

“My nephew and so many other families deserve justice, they mattered to us, they were somebody to us and even if they weren't to other people, they still deserve justice. And maybe it will take this petition to do that, and I hope it brings more light in because these families are hurting,” said Isaac.

CLICK HERE to see the petition.