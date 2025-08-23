Mansfield police arrest 2 suspects involved in deadly Sunday shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Even though two arrests have been made following a deadly shooting in Mansfield on Sunday, local leaders said it’s a bit unsettling.

Meanwhile, two neighbors, who did not want to go on camera, said they too are concerned for their safety, especially with children in the area.

“Gang mentality and gang activity is a big concern that people don’t know that’s happening in towns our size and smaller,” said Mansfield Councilman Aurelio Diaz. “We’re tired of seeing kids just die, so I think courage is starting to be pretty prominent.”

Diaz represents Ward 5.

This is the same area where authorities said 18-year-old Ja’Myrion Hobbs was shot and killed this past Sunday, making this Mansfield’s first homicide of the year.

Yet thanks to the community’s quick response, Assistant Chief Michael Napier said they arrested a 25-year-old early Thursday evening for first-degree murder.

Napier said a 15-year-old was also arrested on the same charge.

“The community is huge when solving these. We could never do it alone,” said Napier.

Mansfield Police said they’re still trying to figure out what led to Hobbs' death.

But Napier said gang activity is a growing concern and may have been a result of this tragedy.

“What we are being told is like usual gang violence. It’s unfortunate two different gangs crossing paths. It wasn't a random act. It was a very targeted act,” said Napier.

At this time, Napier said detectives aren’t looking for any more suspects and there isn’t any immediate danger to the community.

But he said his department is taking a proactive approach to address gang activity by having a strong police presence in high-crime areas.

“We have a Community Action team that has made a profound impact on that violence. But again, one homicide is too many, so everyday our patrol division and detectives work tirelessly to make an impact,” said Napier.

In the meantime, Diaz said he’s going to come up with ways to keep kids and teens engaged in positive activities.

“This is beyond a political thing. This is a human issue I feel and I’m just like everyone else, I don’t want to see any more lives taken,” said Diaz.

As this remains an active investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mansfield Police at (419) 755-9725.