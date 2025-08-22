Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
25-year-old, 15-year-old facing felony charge for shooting death of 18-year-old

Bridgette Pacholka | News 5 Cleveland
A 25-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, according to Mansfield Police.

Thursday evening, Yaounde Hawthorne and the teen were arrested at separate locations and charged with murder, a first-degree felony, for a shooting that left 18-year-old Ja’myrion Hobbs dead, Mansfield Police said.

The shooting occurred Sunday in the 200 block of South Main Street. Officers responded to the area and located Hobbs, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hobbs was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown, and police are still investigating.

Anyone with further information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Mansfield Police at 419-755-9748.

