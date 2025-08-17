Mansfield Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead

The Mansfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person dead on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street for a report of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, they located one person who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The person was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries, police said. The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.

At this time, police said there is no suspect information available, but there is no immediate danger to the public, and this was not a random act.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Mansfield Police at 419-755-9748.