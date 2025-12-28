Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mansfield Police experiencing 911 service disruption with T-Mobile users

Mansfield Police said it is aware of a service disruption impacting T-Mobile users when calling 911.

According to police, those using T-Mobile, including Sprint and MetroPCS, may experience their 911 calls being routed to Ashtabula County or Wayne County instead of the local dispatch center.

T-Mobile and Brightspeed are aware of the disruption, and a service ticket has been escalated, police said.

Those using T-Mobile, Sprint or MetroPCS are asked to call the Mansfield Police non-emergency number at 419-522-1234, or Mansfield Fire and EMS at 419-524-2424, police said.

If you must call 911 and are routed to an outside county, police said to clearly provide your full address, including the city and provide a callback number.

