Maple Heights police investigating fatal stabbing

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OHIO — Police are investigating after a man in Maple Heights was killed Friday evening.

According to Maple Heights police, officers responded to a home in the 18100 block of Mapleboro Avenue around 7 p.m. for a man who had been stabbed.

Officers found the man inside the home's living room. He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

A woman on scene was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

The man's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

