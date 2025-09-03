Maple Heights to host discussion on gun violence following deadly shooting

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights is hosting a roundtable discussion to hear the community’s concerns on gun violence following the deadly shooting on Saturday, where a 17-year-old was killed and two others were injured.

“We know what’s going on. We’re aware of it, and we’re going to do our best to address it,” said Councilman Stafford Shenett. “Residents want to know what we are doing to address some of these issues that we’re having in the city. We know that we can’t control human behavior, but we can do our best to try to deter it.”

One of the ways Shenett said Maple Heights is trying to address crime is by bridging the gap between the city’s police department and youth to build trust.

Meanwhile, in Shaker Heights, the district’s superintendent sent a sympathy letter to parents as a guide for those in need of support.

“To hear that a 17-year-old was killed, it’s sad,” said Shenett.

Unfortunately, the Shaker Heights community is still healing from the deadly public library shooting in April, which involved two teens, so Shenett understands why some people may feel on edge.

But he remains hopeful for the future.

“These things happen. We don’t like it. But as leaders, we will get together. We will put our minds together to try to figure out what we can do to make our area safer,” said Shenett.

The community discussion will take place on Sept. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Maple Heights Public Library.