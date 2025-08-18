Max Strus holds youth camp at Cavs practice facility

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Max Strus hosted his first Cleveland youth camp on Saturday at Cleveland Clinic Courts.

The Max Strus Basketball Camp, through his Max Strus Family Foundation, brought kids to the Cavs practice facility for skills and drills lessons.

The participants had an opportunity to interact with Strus and some of his teammates at the one-day camp, including Larry Nance Jr., Tyrese Proctor and even Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Strus said the main goal was for the children to have one thing: fun!

"I just want them to have fun. I don't care if they learn anything... I just want them to be here and enjoy it," said Strus. "Put a smile on their face and maybe meet a new friend."

Although this is his first basketball youth camp in Cleveland, he has previously held youth camps in his hometown of Chicago.

"Basketball has done amazing things for me in my life, so, just wanna, show basketball can lead you in many different directions and just be in enjoyment. My family tries to portray that, and hopefully they can feel that for us," he said.

Back in February, Strus held a bowling event for Cleveland charities.

The Cavs star said he hopes to expand and do more events like these in Cleveland in the future.