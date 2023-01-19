Mayfield Heights man arrested after attempting to lure 2 Lander Elementary students into his car

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 35-year-old man is behind bars at the Mayfield Heights Jail, awaiting a bond hearing. Mayfield Heights police said the suspect attempted to lure two kids into his car Tuesday after school.

In a 911 call to police, concerned mother, Jennifer Wiebasch, said her two boys were walking home from Lander Elementary when a man ran up behind them.

“My kids are safe, but someone tried snatching my kids from walking home from school,” said Wiebasch. “Then (he) grabbed my son on his shoulders and said, 'listen son, I can give you a ride home if you want to get in my car.'”

Mayfield Heights Police said after the children refused his offer the suspect continued to follow.

On Wednesday, detectives interviewed a man. However, that man confirmed he was in the area to pick up his daughter from an after-school program at Lander. Today, police arrested a different suspect who is now facing two criminal childhood enticement charges.

Mayfield City Schools has not changed school drop-off or pick-up procedures since the incident. Parent, Char Henderson, said the whole situation is disturbing.

“It’s pretty shocking in this neighborhood that someone would approach them,” said Henderson. “There’s usually a lot of adults out here during this time, so it’s pretty crazy someone would try at this time.”

Henderson picks up her son personally to avoid this exact situation.

“I will always get my baby,” Henderson added.

Wiebasch didn’t want to go on camera today for an interview, but sent News 5 this statement:

‘I am deeply proud of my children's actions during a scary and emotionally charged situation. I am also proud of the MFHPD for the quick and thorough work."

“Just be open and honest with your children about the dangers of the world and always be realistic with them because things like this do happen and they have to be prepared for them,” Henderson said.

RELATED: Mayfield Heights Police identify man who offered ride to 2 kids

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.