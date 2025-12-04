Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mayor Bibb extends utility shutoff moratorium for Cleveland residents

City leaders have extended the pause on water and power disconnections through early January as Clevelanders continue to recover from the federal shutdown and holiday season expenses.
CLEVELAND — Residents throughout Cleveland are getting another month of protection from water and power shutoffs after Mayor Justin Bibb extended the city's moratorium on utility disconnections through Jan. 6.

The temporary pause began Nov. 7 and was set to expire this week.

Mayor Bibb pauses utility shutoffs as shutdown pressures Cleveland families

RELATED: Cleveland Mayor Bibb enacts 30-day halt on utility shutoffs

City officials said the extra 30 days are meant to give households more time to stabilize after the federal government shutdown and the financial strain that has followed for many families.

Cleveland Water and Cleveland Public Power customers will continue to accrue unpaid balances, but their service will not be interrupted during the extension.

City leaders said many households are still dealing with the ripple effects of missed paychecks, delayed SNAP benefits and rising holiday costs.

"We hear and understand what many Cleveland families are going through right now," Bibb said. "Even though the federal shutdown has ended, the financial fallout is far from over. Families are still catching up on bills, juggling holiday expenses, and trying to stay afloat. This extension is intended to alleviate some of that pressure."

Neighbors can contact the Department of Public Utilities to learn more about payment plans or assistance programs.

