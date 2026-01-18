McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton revamping programming

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The presidential library has long stood in Canton, but now it's introducing new programming to welcome new guests.
CANTON, Ohio — The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton is revamping its programming to welcome new guests.

The museum features a mix of items from McKinley's presidency, along with items that share the story of Stark County. The museum also has a science exhibit called Discovery World and a planetarium.

Now, the museum is trying to diversify its offerings by bringing in new exhibits. Currently, a Charlie Brown exhibit is open until the end of the month. An exhibit about Francis Benjamin Johnston, a female photographer who took the final photos of McKinley, will be featured next. Additionally, there will be McKinley Day on Jan. 31, celebrating the president's birthday.

