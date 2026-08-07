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Measles exposure suspected at UH Rainbow and Cleveland Medical Center

1 person clinically diagnosed
Global Measles
Paul Vernon/AP
A vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.
Global Measles
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University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital announced a possible measles exposure after a person exhibited symptoms Monday.

UH Rainbow said the person, who lives in Pennsylvania, visited the hospital to visit someone on Aug. 2. The next day, the individual showed symptoms of measles and was clinically diagnosed.

The hospital said the visitor was in the UH Rainbow Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, the building's main entrance lobby, elevator 73 and the Cleveland Medical Center atrium between 11:07 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who is not vaccinated and was in the above parts of the hospital between those times is asked to contact their local health department. The hospital asks the individuals to monitor for symptoms through Aug. 23.

Two cases of measles were confirmed in Ashtabula County last month.

2 cases of measles confirmed in Ashtabula CountyThe Ashtabula County Health Department (ACHD) confirmed two measles cases in Ashtabula County on Thursday.

REATED: 2 cases of measles confirmed in Ashtabula County

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