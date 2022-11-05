Meatball is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Meatball:

Meatball came to us through our humane investigations department when she was left outside in inclement weather. After arriving, we found that she was also heartworm positive. Meatball is now available through our foster-to-adopt program. What that means is we are hoping that she will be able to get her heartworm treatment in her forever home and after that is completed, the APL will finalize the adoption. Our sweet Meatball has had a tough life so far, and now she is looking for a calm quiet place for her to rest up, get healthy and snuggle with people who love her! Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Meatball and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

