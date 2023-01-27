Medina social studies teacher indicted on federal sex crime charges involving minors

A 37-year-old Medina High School social studies teacher has been indicted on federal enticement and child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office—Northern District of Ohio, the defendant, Kevin Lewis Hedrick, of New Franklin, has been indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:

Attempting to coerce or entice a minor to engage in sexual activity

Receiving and viewing child pornographic images.

Receiving and accessing numerous files of child pornography with an intent to view

An investigation into the matter started last October after an FBI task force officer acting in an undercover capacity and posing as an Ohio mother with two underage daughters was engaged by Hedrick in a conversation on the Kik social media platform, during which he expressed desire to engage in sex acts with the fictitious teenage daughter.

The FBI linked the Kik account to Hedrick through his IP address and mobile phone number, according to FBI’s affidavit. After serving a federal search warrant on Kik, the FBI found hundreds of images and video of child pornography sent to and from Hedrick’s Kik account.

Hedrick was placed on paid administrative leave when the school was alerted to the investigation last year. According to the Medina School District Board of Education meeting agenda, he submitted his resignation earlier this month.

RELATED: Medina High School teacher arrested on federal charges after online chats with undercover FBI agent

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.