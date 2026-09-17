Meet Cuyahoga County's Heritage Tree

In another 250 years, people may gather under a newly planted White Oak tree at Lake View Cemetery, at the intersection of Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, and East Cleveland—and celebrate 'America 500.'

On Thursday, a ceremonial tree planting took place near the Garfield Memorial.

'America 250-Ohio' is planting a White Oak Tree in all 88 Ohio counties to honor the state’s role in our nation’s founding.

"Planting a Swamp White Oak on this site creates a living symbol of our nation’s strength, endurance, and growth," said Kathy Goss, president and CEO of Lake View Cemetery.

In Cuyahoga County, Lake View Cemetery was chosen as the site for the Heritage Tree because it is an accredited arboretum and the final resting place of generations of civic, military, and community leaders whose lives reflect the area's history and impact.

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"We won’t forever be the ones sitting in the shade of this tree, many decades out, but that’s exactly the point; we’re paying it forward today," said Chris Ronayne, Cuyahoga County Executive.

Other dignitaries on hand for the ceremony were Dale Miller, Cuyahoga County Council president; State Sen. Nickie Antonio, Ohio District 23 and Senate Minority Leader; Phil Jubert, City of Cleveland's commissioner of Urban Forestry; Jim Petras, Mayor of Cleveland Heights; Elizabeth Grove, Lubrizol Foundation, which is the sponsor of Heritage Trees: Planting History; Michael Brennan, America 250-Ohio ambassador; Tim Garfield, Lake View Cemetery Foundation director and descendant of President Garfield.

The planting of 'Heritage Trees: Planting History also symbolizes environmental sustainability, say, organizers.

Organizers chose the White Oak because it’s native to Ohio, supports keystone species, and has stood the test of time.

Some of Ohio’s oldest living White Oak trees are estimated to be 500 to 600 years old, and you’ll find them in Logan, Ohio, at the Old Logan Cemetery and in Sugarcreek MetroPark near Dayton.