Meet the book club that’s transforming Cleveland’s social scene

CLEVELAND — The Cle Gals Book Club is bringing together hundreds of women across Cleveland to read, connect, and explore the city’s best spots.

From deep discussions about plots and protagonists at Progressive Field to literary chats at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, local bars, and cozy cafés, this club is redefining what it means to be a book lover.

“We’re using books as an avenue to discover great bars, restaurants, and coffee shops in the area,” said founder Sarah Patrick.

Patrick came up with the idea during the pandemic, after moving back home to Cleveland. Rediscovering her love for reading, she also wanted to make new friends and explore new places.

“It’s a really safe way to check out different venues in Cleveland while being surrounded by other women,” Patrick explained. “It’s a safe space to make new friends.”

Since its launch, the idea has taken off. The club’s Instagram, @CleGalsBookClub, now boasts more than 10,000 followers, and attendance at events continues to grow.

News 5 Cle Gals Book Club turns reading into a social experience at bars and restaurants across Cleveland.

“It’s always shocking,” Patrick said. “You walk in and see this entire place filled with women talking about books—it’s incredible.”

The club hosts a variety of creative events, including a Silent Reading Night coming up on Oct. 22, from 7–9 p.m. at Bartleby.

“People these days have to balance so many things in their workday and lives, and it's really nice to have dedicated time to sit down and read your book,” Patrick said.

The next discussion meet-up will be on Nov. 6 at Great Lakes Brewing Company, where members will dive into the thriller The Dead Husband Cookbook. The club often chooses books that reflect the season or local vibes.

For a full schedule and event updates, visit @CleGalsBookClub on Instagram.

Local businesses interested in partnering or hosting future meetups can contact Sarah Patrick at clegalsbookclub@gmail.com.