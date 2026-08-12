MetroHealth warns of phishing emails claiming to be from MyChart

MetroHealth is alerting its patients to phishing emails that appear to be from MyChart.

The messages may reference "2026 MyChart Senior Health Package," Medicare wellness benefits, or a free health kit, and falsely use the MyChart name and logo.

Recipients may be asked to click a link, confirm an address or provide personal information.

"These emails are fraudulent and are not affiliated with MyChart or MetroHealth. If you receive one of these messages, do not click any links, open attachments, reply or provide personal, medical, financial or insurance information. Instead, mark the email as phishing or junk and delete it," MetroHealth said in a statement.

Anyone unsure whether a MyChart-related email is legitimate should contact their healthcare provider using a phone number from an official website or other trusted source.

Contact mychart@metrohealth.org with any questions or concerns.