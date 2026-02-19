Midview Local Schools won't explain why superintendent is under investigation, on leave until resignation

GRAFTON, Ohio — The Midview Local School District Board of Education has decided on an interim superintendent.

The vote to have Meredith Udris take over as the district's superintendent comes as her predecessor, Frank Major, undergoes an investigation.

A press release from the Midview Board says Major is facing allegations pertaining to the performance of his job duties.

Board President Tom Tomasheski has yet to elaborate on the details of the accusations warranting the Board's decision to put Major on paid leave on Sunday.

"Because this matter is in the investigation stage, it would be improper for me to disclose any additional information at this time," Tomasheski said in the press release. "I want to acknowledge that this is a difficult situation for the entire school, community, and the Board will complete its investigation in a fair and thorough manner according to Board Policy and Ohio law."

Udris was named the interim superintendent on Wednesday.

When Tomasheski was asked if there was anything he wanted to say about the selection of Udris, he said no.

Not only was she confirmed, but the Board approved a contract for her.

After hours worth of executive sessions, the Board voted on a separation agreement with Major just before 10 p.m.

"Under the agreement, Dr. Major will take an extended medical leave of absence until his resignation on May 1, 2026. The Board of Education will begin its search for a replacement superintendent immediately," Tomasheski said following the meeting.

I asked if the Board's decision meant the investigation into the allegations pertaining to the performance of Major's job duties was over.

"I have no further comment on that," he said.

When asked if Major would still be receiving pay while on leave, Tomasheski said, "I think that all we have to state is the press release."

I reached out to Tomasheski prior to the meeting, asking if legal action had anything to do with the allegations surrounding Major, but he didn't respond to my email.