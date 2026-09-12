Minerva High School students honor Grant Hale with pink ribbons, prayers and support

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio — Friday night’s football game between Minerva High School and Marlington High School held special meaning because of Minerva’s efforts to honor one of their marching band members who recently died in a crash.

“We’re just here to support him,” said 18-year-old Parker Linkous.

Just moments before kickoff, it was still business as usual for Minerva High School marching band members, even though one of their own is no longer with them.

But Linkous said 17-year-old Grant Hale’s spirit lives on.

“I had a soccer game last night when I heard about it, so unfortunately, I prayed for him when I got out there in the goalie, right by the goalie net. I prayed for him, and we got a win for him last night,” said Linkous.

When Linkous first approached News 5 during Friday night’s football game at Marlington High School, our reporter was shocked to see his face and body covered in paint. Then, he explained the meaning behind it.

NEWS 5 “Red, white and blue: We did it on 9/11 because, of course, the Twin Towers going down, and we thought we’d have LLG, Love Grant Hale, so we put that on there,” said Linkous.

“Red, white and blue: We did it on 9/11 because, of course, the Twin Towers going down, and we thought we’d have LLG, Love Grant Hale, so we put that on there,” said Linkous.

In a press release from the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, investigators said Grant crashed his 2013 Ford Fusion into a 2018 Mack truck on Thursday in Perry Township after they said he traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed the grassy median, and entered the westbound lanes on U.S. Route 30.

Troopers said the Mack truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. They said Grant died on the scene.

In a statement to remember the senior marching band member, Minerva Local School District said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Grant and are keeping his family and friends in our thoughts.”

NEWS 5 The district even shared those same remarks before Friday night’s game and supported the band’s decision to still perform while senior band members wore pink ribbons in honor of Grant’s favorite color.

The district even shared those same remarks before Friday night’s game and supported the band’s decision to still perform while senior band members wore pink ribbons in honor of Grant’s favorite color.

“We’re showing our community and showing Grant’s family that we have him in our prayers, and we’re going to show them that for a while,” said Linkous.