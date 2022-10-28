Minerva receives 'overwhelming support' after death of cross country runner

MINERVA, Ohio — With each coat of color added through a screen printing process, and with every turn of t-shirt pallets, there is another small stride towards healing for those who knew and loved 16-year-old Owen Grubb.

The standout Minerva cross-country runner died following an accident after a district race in Cambridge last Saturday. Owen finished tenth in the meet which was won by the Lions, advancing them to regional competition.

Mike Hoffee has two cross-country kids on team and is the owner of Lions Den Sports Shop. After Owen's death, Hoffee and his wife, Angie, decided to organize a T-shirt drive that includes the words #WeRunForOwen on them.

The shirts are red, Minerva's primary color, with black and white lettering. In addition to supporters of the Minerva program, cross-country teams from across the state have placed shirt orders. Proceeds from the sales are going to the teen's family.

Hoffee said there has been overwhelming support with more than 1,000 shirts ordered so far. On Friday, several people stopped by the store to pick up pre-ordered shirts which were packaged by volunteers.

The boys and girls teams qualified for a regional meet which takes place Saturday in Pickerington. The funeral for Owen was Thursday.

Hoffee teared up when talking about the generosity of people honoring Owen, remembered as a special kid and talented runner.

"I just know that he'll be with those kids, and hopefully, it will give them more strength to let them get through this," he said.

According to Cambridge police, Owen, a junior, was with a group of teammates doing a cool-down in a wooded area after the district race.

Police said the kids were following a tradition of looking for a loose log to throw over a bridge.

RELATED: Student dies following accident at OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet

However, when the athletes couldn't find a log, they attempted to snap a portion of a dead tree, but it fell in an unexpected way, hitting Owen and taking his life, police said.

"I can't even imagine what those parents are going through right now," said Minerva resident Kisha Curry.

Curry picked up an order of shirts to show solidarity. Her son is a senior at the high school and Owen's friend.

"Just to let his parents, teammates, coaches, every one, his family know that you may not know us, but we're behind you," Curry said.

The support for Owen and his family goes way beyond the shirt sale. As of Friday evening, more than $23,000 was donated through a GoFundMe page.

Parents from the West Branch cross country team raised $1,200.

West Branch Coach Stacey Cedarbloom stressed her team, like Minerva's team, is a tight-knit and caring group.

"Cross country is like no other sport out there in terms of the admiration and support the athletes and fans give, not only to the runners on their own team, but to runners on other teams as well," Cedarbloom said. "We cheer on everyone--the first place runner, the kids who are doing everything they can just to cross the finish line, and all the runners in between. We are all in it together. This is true in races and in life in general. We are all in it together with our cross country family in Minerva."

Multiple cross country teams and school districts across the region posted social media messages of support to Minerva cross country along with photos showing large group of teens wearing red.

"I played sports, and cross country alone, they are closer than any other sport I've ever seen," said Justin Murphy whose stepson runs on Minerva's junior high cross country team.

Hoffee said all of the volunteers "have been tremendous" and he called Minerva's Cross Country Coach Olivia Scott "a real inspiration to everyone on the team and beyond."

He also stressed that people don't realize how much their support means during such a difficult time.

"Not only to his family— which is just so gracious, great people— but what it means to all of us, everybody else as parents and students."

To donate to the family, click here.

