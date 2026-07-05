MLB selects Cade Smith, rookies Travis Bazzana and Parker Messick for 2026 All-Star Game

CLEVELAND — Youth and consistency. That is what defines the Cleveland Guardians' 2026 All-Star Selections.

Major League Baseball announced Saturday night that three Guardians have been named to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game: second baseman Travis Bazzana, starting pitcher Parker Messick, and reliever Cade Smith.

“These three guys are consistent and answer it just about every time,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Friday. “It's a testament to who they are as people, as workers; they keep themselves ready to be consistent, and that's what it takes.”

Rookies Bazzana and Messick are the first pair of rookies selected in club history. Overall, they're the fourth and fifth rookies to head to the game.

Bazzana was always going to have high expectations. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick was finally called up to the major league roster in May, and has shown flashes of why Cleveland decided to make their first and only top pick in franchise history, This season, Bazzana has hit .262 with seven home runs, 27 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

The rookie said he was surprised in the best way to learn that he was named an All-Star in his first season.

“I was honestly a little speechless, because I didn't expect it at all,” Bazzana told media in the Guardians dugout. “The guys were around me, and they've, you know, helped me bring out some version of myself to play and perform to the level of getting this nod.”

Taking over the Guardians closer role following Emmanuel Clase’s suspension, for any pitcher, was going to be a tall task. However, Cade Smith has not only filled that role, but has asserted himself as one of the best closers in baseball. Smith leads all of Major League Baseball with 26 saves this season, as he has become a personification of the team’s consistency.

“I think it's a huge honor, and I'm looking forward to, you know, really soaking it in and just enjoying the experience,” Smith said. “It's one of those things that God has opened that door for you to go through that, so I'll go through that with a smile and really try and enjoy it.”

Speaking of consistent pitchers, there is a case to be made that rookie Parker Messick has been the most reliable for the Guardians in 2026. The lefty seems to improve with every start, posting a 2.82 ERA with 106 strikeouts through 17 starts, and in recent weeks has even seen an increase in his pitching velocity. Vogt feels all of it is a testament to Messick’s work ethic.

“He wants to be great, he's never satisfied,” Vogt said. “He wants to learn, he wants to get better. He knows that he needs to go out and earn it every time, and he wants to go compete.”

Now, all three of those Guardians will compete together in the 2026 MLB All-Star game in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 14.