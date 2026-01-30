Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts 13  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Monken meets with Shedeur following announcement as new Browns head coach

Shedeur Sanders
Camryn Justice
Shedeur Sanders
Posted

Cleveland Browns new head coach Todd Monken met with quarterback Shedeur Sanders in Berea on Friday.

In a social media post, the Browns shared the moment when Sanders met Monken, the former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, with the two of them sharing an infectious energy.

Monken mentioned almost immediately that the Ravens tried to draft Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft but were unsuccessful.

"It's all worked out," Monken said as he playfully tugged on Sanders's arm.

Browns’ Monken becomes 8th coach for the Haslams

RELATED: Todd Monken becomes new head coach of the Cleveland Browns

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.