Monken meets with Shedeur following announcement as new Browns head coach

Cleveland Browns new head coach Todd Monken met with quarterback Shedeur Sanders in Berea on Friday.

In a social media post, the Browns shared the moment when Sanders met Monken, the former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, with the two of them sharing an infectious energy.

Monken mentioned almost immediately that the Ravens tried to draft Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft but were unsuccessful.

"It's all worked out," Monken said as he playfully tugged on Sanders's arm.

Browns’ Monken becomes 8th coach for the Haslams

RELATED: Todd Monken becomes new head coach of the Cleveland Browns