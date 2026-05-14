Monkeys, axolotls and roaring dinosaurs at the Akron Zoo this weekend

AKRON, Ohio — Summer fun is arriving early at the Akron Zoo. The zoo is officially opening its newly renovated Primate Passage exhibit this weekend, bringing several new animal species to Akron just in time for warmer weather.

Primate Passage replaces the former lemur exhibit in the zoo’s Legends of the Wild area. Zoo officials say the building has been completely transformed into a South American-themed experience featuring new monkey and bird species living together in immersive habitats.

Among the stars of the exhibit are White-faced saki monkeys, including one-year-old Ripley, who staff says is already becoming a fan favorite with visitors. Guests will also be able to see Cotton-top tamarins and Golden lion tamarins inside the new exhibit space.

“These monkeys are very active, they are moving around, they are playful, they are really enjoying seeing people, so I am excited for them to meet our visitors,” said Elena Bell, director of marketing and events at the Akron Zoo.

News 5 The kids are sure to love the new Axolotl living inside the new Primate Passages exhibit.

The zoo is also debuting axolotls inside Primate Passage, the unusual-looking salamanders that have become popular online in recent years. Outside the new exhibit, dinosaurs are once again taking over the zoo grounds.

DinoTrek returns this weekend after drawing large crowds last year. The attraction features 30 life-size animatronic dinosaurs placed throughout the zoo, including returning favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, as well as several new species.

Zoo officials say DinoTrek helped boost attendance last year, making the decision to bring the exhibit back an easy one.

The Akron Zoo will celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, May 16, with special family activities, including crafts, scavenger hunts, and opportunities to explore the new exhibits.