More arrests made related to fatal shooting of Antwoina Carter

A third person is now in custody in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Antwoina Carter on March 17.

According to a Cuyahoga County spokesperson, the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Lashuwdre Coleman on a murder charge Monday. Coleman was taken into custody in the 100 block of Richmond Road in Euclid.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Christopher Stinson, was arrested by the task force on April 17. He was located in the 18300 block of Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. He's been charged with aggravated murder, the county said.

Last month, 19-year-old Trinity Ford was arrested in the 10500 block of Drexel Avenue in Cleveland.

Ford was originally charged with obstruction of justice and then later charged with murder and felonious assault and given a $1 million bond.

A criminal complaint filed on March 28 states Ford "unlawfully, did purposely, and with prior calculation and design, cause the death of Antwoina Carter."

It also states Ford "had a firearm on or about her person or under her control while committing the offense and displayed the firearm, brandished the firearm, indicated that she possessed the firearm, or used it to facilitate the offense."

Police haven't provided specifics regarding the alleged roles Stinson and Coleman had in Carter's death.

The shooting

Carter, who was a mother of 5, died on St. Patrick's Day in Cleveland's Glenville Neighborhood. Carter's family said she worked as a home health aide.

In the early morning hours, Carter was traveling on East 105th Street with a vehicle trailing behind her. An occupant in that car leaned out of a window and fired multiple shots at Carter's car using a gun with a laser sight. The shooting was captured on the city's Real Time Crime Center, and the footage was released to media outlets.

Officers who had responded to the Carter family home minutes earlier for a report of a busted car window heard the shots. When Carter turned and fled down Garfield Avenue towards her home, police opened fire on her vehicle, which struck a police cruiser and crashed.

Investigators released police bodycam footage showing events as they unfolded.

Carter died from a gunshot wound that injured her heart, lungs and spine. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said preliminary testing "does not indicate that police activity was directly responsible for the decedent's death."

Since Carter's death, her family has been seeking answers. Carter's mother, Latrice, is left with unimaginable pain and has to explain to her grandchildren that their mother is no longer alive.

