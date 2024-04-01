Woman arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Antwoina Carter now charged with murder, aggravated murder

CLEVELAND — Monday, 19-year-old Trinity Ford had an initial appearance in the Cuyahoga County Court of Commons Pleas in connection to the shooting death of 26-year-old Antwoina Carter.

Ford was initially arrested on March 24 and charged with obstruction of justice.

Ford is now charged with murder and aggravated murder and is being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $1 million bond.

A probable cause affidavit filed on March 27 states, "Trinity Ford did drive the suspect vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, which contained at least one additional occupant/shooter. This individual shot and killed the victim, Antwoina Carter, in the area of East 105th and Garfield Ave."

A criminal complaint filed on March 28 states Ford "unlawfully, did purposely, and with prior calculation and design, cause the death of Antwoina Carter."

It also states Ford "had a firearm on or about her person or under her control while committing the offense and displayed the firearm, brandished the firearm, indicated that she possessed the firearm, or used it to facilitate the offense."

The shooting

Carter, who was a mother of 5, died on St. Patrick's Day in Cleveland's Glenville Neighborhood. Carter's family said she worked as a home health aide.

In the early morning hours, Carter was traveling on East 105th Street with a vehicle trailing behind her. An occupant in that car leaned out of a window and fired multiple shots at Carter's car using a gun with a laser sight. The shooting was captured on the city's Real Time Crime Center, and the footage was released to media outlets.

Officers who had responded to the Carter family home minutes earlier for a report of a busted car window heard the shots. When Carter turned and fled down Garfield Avenue towards her home, police opened fire on her vehicle, which struck a police cruiser and crashed. Investigators released police bodycam footage showing events as they unfolded.

Carter died from a gunshot wound that injured her heart, lungs and spine. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said preliminary testing "does not indicate that police activity was directly responsible for the decedent's death."

Search for Shooter

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department confirms investigators are still looking for the shooter- the person seen leaning out of the car window. So far, authorities have not released a name or description of that person.

Family Reaction

Days after Carter's death, her mother spoke to News 5. At that time, she said she believed police were too quick to fire shots. She called for justice and a full investigation.

“Her kids deserve justice. Her family deserves justice, because you left me with so much pain,” said Latrice Carter, Antwoina’s mom. “Her kids (are) hurting…missing their mom."

“What do you think you’ll miss most of your daughter?” News 5 asked.

“Her voice. Her loudness…wittiness (and) her jokes just out of the blue,” Carter said.

