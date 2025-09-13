More officers seen in Flats East Bank as Cleveland Police re-evaluates staff presence

CLEVELAND — As we head into the weekend, it appears the Cleveland Police Department is re-evaluating its police presence in the Flats East Bank after News 5 caught two Cleveland Police officers side-by-side patrolling the area’s bars and restaurants like Collision Bend Brewery.

“We love having the police officers down here,” said Managing Partner of Collision Bend Brewery, Michael Grano. “This is a jewel down here on the river and having them down here to protect us and make sure everything’s safe when people are dining and walking around is a great asset to have.”

When we circled back late Friday evening, News 5 didn’t see them roaming the streets.

But you’ll probably see them around since Chief Annie Todd said the department would re-evaluate its police presence following Sunday’s shooting that left six people injured, and has caused a lot of controversy between Play Bar and Grill and city officials due to conflicting perspectives.

“When you bring large crowds and alcohol driven, you know, we have to really be careful with our staffing and make sure that we have the appropriate amount of officers, so again, we will continue to reevaluate,” said Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd on Sept. 8.

Although local visitors like Karen Ryan said it’s unfortunate what happened last weekend, she said it’s not going to stop her from having fun.

“I’m not going to live in a corner. You know being afraid to do anything so it’s just my philosophy,” said Ryan.

Others, like Alexandria Austin, agreed and said she looks forward to what this weekend in the Flats has to offer as she gets her alternative fitness business ready to participate in a festival this Sunday.

“This is home, so regardless of things that may happen, I know that things happen everywhere, and as long as the city is being responsive as far as getting more police officers to surround the area, I feel comfortable coming out time and time again,” said Austin.

Court documents obtained by News 5 revealed the operators of Play Bar and Grill have filed a lawsuit against the City of Cleveland, so we will continue to keep you posted on this developing story.

