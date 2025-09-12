Bar in The Flats fights Cleveland in court over being closed following shooting

CLEVELAND — A Flats bar shut down after Sunday's shooting is fighting back against the City of Cleveland.

The ownership team has repeatedly said it was unfair and racially motivated that the city shut them down within hours of the incident, which followed the Cleveland Browns' home opener.

Play Bar & Grill filed a complaint and a motion for a temporary restraining order against the city in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, according to Brian Gresham, who said he is a consultant for the bar.

At least three 911 calls from the incident gave Play Bar & Grill as the shooting's location.

However, four 911 calls came from Margaritaville, which is a block away from Play Bar & Grill, but the city did not immediately take action against the restaurant.

Cleveland's response

Cleveland Public Safety Director Wayne Drummond sent a letter to Play Bar & Grill's owners earlier this week explaining why the city shut down the bar.

Before Sunday's shooting, Drummond said there were three violent incidents over the summer, which showed the bar created an "imminent danger" to the life and health of residents and visitors.

It's unclear how far the bar can take its legal fight against the city.

Their landlord released a statement saying he terminated the bar's lease on Thursday.

Flats East Development President George Kimson said he warned the bar over the summer in two separate notices that violence and gun-related activities at the bar could result in the termination of their lease.

Cleveland police say six people were shot Sunday, including one person who was arrested in connection with the shooting.

At least 40 shots were fired from four different guns, according to police.

Watch our team coverage of the shooting:

Police did not have any updates on the identities of the shooters, possible charges, or the conditions of the victims on Friday afternoon.