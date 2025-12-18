More than 17,000 customers without power in Northeast Ohio

More than 17,000 customers are without power in Northeast Ohio on Thursday evening, according to FirstEnergy.

Over 15,000 of those customers are in Lorain County.

Outages in Olmstead Township were reported by its police department. Olmstead Township PD issued a traffic alert advising drivers to use caution during rush hour.

North Ridgeville Police also said they are aware of a widespread power outage affecting the area and advised drivers to treat intersections with non-functioning traffic signals as four-way stops.

News 5 is working to learn more information on the cause of the outages.