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More than 14,000 without power in Northeast Ohio; 11,000 in Cuyahoga County

Power Outages
Associated Press
Power Outages
Power Outages
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More than 14,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Wednesday evening amid a powerful heat wave hitting Northeast Ohio.

The following counties are being affected the most:

  • Cuyahoga: 11,435
  • Lake: 2,773
  • Medina: 1,186

Restoration times vary from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., according to FirstEnergy.

Records were broken in the afternoon as temperatures hit 97 degrees, making it the hottest Cleveland has been since June of 2012.

RELATED: Another round of Extreme Heat Warnings

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