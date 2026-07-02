More than 14,000 without power in Northeast Ohio; 11,000 in Cuyahoga County

More than 14,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Wednesday evening amid a powerful heat wave hitting Northeast Ohio.
The following counties are being affected the most:
- Cuyahoga: 11,435
- Lake: 2,773
- Medina: 1,186
Restoration times vary from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., according to FirstEnergy.
Records were broken in the afternoon as temperatures hit 97 degrees, making it the hottest Cleveland has been since June of 2012.
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