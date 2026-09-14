More than 600 flags honor 9/11 victims and everyday heroes at Edgewater

CLEVELAND — More than 600 American flags line a path at Edgewater Park.

The sea of red, white and blue marks the 9th year the FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association has assembled the Flags for Honor display.

Cleveland Special Agent in Charge Josh DelManzo said he was in the Army and had just started the Special Forces Qualification Course when the attacks happened.

"We did pause in training and everybody went into the mess hall, which was really the only place where they had TVs, and we all went in and saw what was happening," said DelManzo

On Friday, dozens of volunteers paused to remember those killed in the September 11th attacks.

For DelManzo that day shaped his path.

"Prior to 9/11, I don't really remember what my goal in life was. Thankfully, I was on the right trajectory by serving in the military, and it just so happened that I fell in the right place to serve as the global war on terrorism began and really defined what we've been doing for the last 25 years," DelManzo said.

Dozens of volunteers worked to install the flags, with the sound of hammers marking the effort to honor those remembered in the display.

Flags for Honor recognizes community heroes, including those who died in the 9/11 attacks. But also honors everyday heroes, law enforcement, teachers and first responders. Each flag carries the name of someone being honored.

"This event is important because people do forget about events that are tragic and horrible in our lives and the greatness of the day to day world, we forget about these things. It helps us to remember them and inspire us to do good and to seek peace," said Ray Marvar, President FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association.

The display will remain up until early Tuesday morning.