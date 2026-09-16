Mother seeks justice 7 years after son's Cleveland murder

CLEVELAND — Seven years after her son was shot and killed in Cleveland, a mother is still fighting for justice and refusing to rest until his killer is caught.

Johnshae Boyd Bey was shot and killed on Sept. 16, 2019, while visiting a friend at apartments on East Boulevard. He had been in Cleveland for a funeral and was preparing to return home to Miami.

"I have nights I don't rest, I have days I don't rest," Kenneta Boyd Bey said.

"I can't relax knowing that my son he's gone, and the people that's involved on why he's gone is still out here," Boyd Bey said.

In the seven years since his death, the family has celebrated graduations, weddings and new babies, but those milestones have not been the same without him.

"He had so many plans and so many dreams that were cut short," Boyd Bey said.

Boyd Bey has continued to fight for justice by taking to social media, passing out flyers and keeping her son's memory close.

Cleveland police Sgt. Freddie Diaz said homicide detectives are actively investigating the case, but no leads have yet identified a killer.

"We've looked at various leads throughout the years. Of course, every lead, every tip that comes in, is vetted along our detectives," said Diaz. "The information that we've had has not led us to an arrest, so therefore we're not satisfied until we close this case," added Diaz.

Investigators believe a rainbow-colored Corvette Johnshae was driving at the time may be key evidence in the case.

"Definitely unusual — a car that will stand out," Diaz said.

Crimestoppers Cuyahoga County is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

"With the way it took place there were people in the area when this murder happened. We know somebody out there knows something," said Patricia Meehan of Crimestoppers Cuyahoga County.

Anyone with information about Johnshae Boyd Bey's death is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.