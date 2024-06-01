Movie set takes over Headlands Beach State Park, but what movie is it?

Many people are wondering what the military-like tents are at Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor.

"I thought they were having a military exercise or something like that," said Mentor resident Doug Pringle.

According to a public notice from the Coast Guard, a security zone at Headlands Beach was requested for motion picture production activity.

"It's very nice out here; it's the perfect place to shoot a movie," said Pringle.

News 5 contacted the Greater Cleveland Film Commission to find out what movie was being shot at the state park. They said they signed an NDA that prohibited them from sharing information. However, the community has developed their own assumptions on social media.

"I saw the pictures on Facebook, and someone suggested it was probably for Superman," said Menor resident Sharon Ritacco.

Ritacco was excited to see the set for herself; she brought her Grandson Edison to Headlands Beach for lunch and to see what was happening.

"The fact that a movie will be shot in Mentor is cool and perfect for the area," said Ritacoo.

Earlier this year, News 5 reported that the new Superman movie would be filmed in Cleveland and Cincinnati, and the shooting dates are June 17 to July 16. People say they are excited to see the Man of Steel return to his hometown.

Bill Garvey is the president of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission; he says Cleveland is taking the necessary steps to become a leader in the film industry by increasing their film production tax incentive from $40 million to $75 million.

"Everybody knows about one particular high profile and big budget movie that's coming. It's very exciting that it's coming home. This year, the film commission was more successful than ever at booking new business. We've had $147 million of total production budget booked to come and film in Northeast Ohio," said Garvey.

Garvey says this also helps boost the local economy.

"That's money being spent here, that's jobs being created here and that's a spotlight shining on the city as a place to do business. So that's coming up this summer, and it's more than just one movie it's multiple movies," said Garvey.

Many people say they are excited to see the land on the big screen back-to-back.

“You can pick out the scenery from Cleveland, and it's always awesome, it makes us go to the movies just to see that,” said Ritacco.

The new Superman film project, dubbed "Genesis," is looking to add to its crew.

