Ms. Frizzle is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Ms. Frizzle:

This spunky girl is full of energy and excitement to meet new people. Whenever someone new approaches, she starts bouncing and play bowing in hopes that someone will take her out of her kennel and go for a walk. Despite being 56 lbs, she walks well on the leash and looks a lot tougher than she really is. If you are looking for a happy-go-lucky sidekick, this girl would be a great addition to your family.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

