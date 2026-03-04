1:30 PM: Rocky River Police to provide update; schools across the state have received threats

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Multiple school districts across the state received threats Wednesday morning, prompting schools to go on lockdown.

Rocky River Local Schools is one district that received threats and went under a soft lockdown.

Rocky River Police later provided an update, saying rooms were cleared, no dangers were found, and no unauthorized individuals were on campus.

Police are expected to give an update at 1:30 p.m.:

Rocky River's Beach School dismissal was delayed, and West Shore Career Tech students who are off-site remained off-site, the district said. The district's high school was dismissed at 1 p.m.

A News 5 viewer told us police were seen escorting children from the preschool for parents to pick them up.

Rocky River Police said there will be a heavy police presence at the school for the remainder of the week.

A News 5 crew at Rocky River High School on Wednesday said Rocky River, Lakewood, Fairview Park, Bay Village and North Olmsted police were on the scene.

"Investigation revealed that similar calls were received in school districts around the state today," Rocky River Police said in a statement. "The investigation into the phone call continues. RRPD assures that any person or people behind hoax threat calls will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Auburn Career Center in Lake County also received a threat and was placed on lockdown.

Police were no longer present around 12:20 p.m.

Afternoon and evening classes at the career center have been canceled out of caution, the school said.

Both districts received threats through phone calls between 9:45 a.m. and 10:53 a.m.

Shaker Heights City Schools were placed under a lockdown on Wednesday as well after receiving a possible bomb threat. Police are investigating but have not found any evidence.

Our ABC affiliate in Toledo reports that schools in Ottawa Hills are also under lockdown.

Districts across the state have also received threats, including Columbus Schools, Indian Hill High School and Middle School in Cincinnati, Eastern Local Schools in Brown County, and Bowling Green's high school and middle school.

This story will be updated once more is learned.