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Multiple roads blocked in Olmsted Falls due to stopped train

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AP
A Norfolk Southern freight train waits to pass through East Palenstine, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, where cleanup continues<br/>
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Several roads are blocked in Olmsted Falls due to a train stopped on the tracks Saturday morning, according to Olmsted Falls Police.

As of 10:23 a.m., Mapleway, Brookside, Columbia and Lewis Roads are blocked by a Norfolk Southern train experiencing mechanical issues, police said.

There is no estimated time for the train to move, and Olmsted Falls Police said motorists should use the Stearns Road overpass as an alternate route.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

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