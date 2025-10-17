Murder of LeBron James's godsister, Ericka Weems, remains unsolved almost 5 years later

AKRON, Ohio — Nearly five years have passed since the murder of Ericka Weems, the godsister of LeBron James.

The Akron native and NBA legend has called for justice for Ericka, as has her family. However, no one has been charged with the murder that happened inside the victim's West Akron home.

After the homicide in November of 2020, News 5 spoke with Ericka's heartbroken family.

"She just loved and cared about everyone. She had the biggest heart," said her brother, Brandon Weems, who played high school basketball with James.

A year later, Ericka's sister, Shermaine Weems-Reed, shared her frustration that the case was still unsolved.

"I got to stay strong for not only her— my kids, my family and to get her justice that she deserves," Weems-Reed said in 2021.

As the five-year anniversary of the tragedy approaches, a close friend, Tie'rra Holman, is still hoping for answers.

"It's hard, right? Because you don't know who it is, and it's like every day you're looking and it's like, 'Could it be you? Could it be you?'" Holman said.

Ericka was 37 years old, very involved in her Akron community and ran a daycare out of her home on Hardesty Boulevard.

Police said she was by herself when someone went into her home over the first weekend of November and shot and killed Ericka.

After the murder, James posted on social media, "My city, I need y'all to go to work and find out who this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!"

Family of Erika Weems Erika Weems and a call for justice from LeBron James

"They grew up together, so they're family. It hit everybody hard. When he put that tweet out, to me, I'm like, he's putting this call out. This is gonna be taken care of," Holman said.

Lt. Michael Murphy also knew Ericka. They are the same age and met when they were teenagers.

"Anyone that knew Ericka just knows how warm of a heart she had and how loving she was towards her family and friends," Murphy said.

According to investigators, there were no signs of forced entry, and Ericka may have been expecting someone to come to her home on the day she was killed.

Murphy said there have been "persons of interest" over the years, but no suspects have been named.

"We're committed to getting to the bottom of and solving this case. We're leaving no stone unturned," Murphy said.

To keep Ericka's memory alive, a scholarship in her name was established to benefit Buchtel High School students. Ericka graduated from Buchtel in 2002.

"We've given away close to $30,000 in scholarships to— we've had had about over 20 deserving seniors at Buchtel," Holman said.

A gala to benefit the scholarship fund is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, at House Three Thirty in Akron. The evening event is sold out.

However, people both in-person and online can bid through a silent auction on several items, including signed LeBron James and Darius Garland jerseys.

As loved ones continue to celebrate Ericka's life, they hope and pray that police will find the person responsible for taking it.

"I just really want to emphasize if people know something to say something. Her family deserves it. She deserves it. Her friends in the community, we deserve it," Holman said. "If you know something, please say something."

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.